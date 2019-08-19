Syrian army has expanded the area under its control in the western countryside of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib southern countryside, inflicting heavy losses upon terrorists.

SANA news agency reported that army operations during the past few hours focused on Nusra Front fortifications and positions in the direction of Kafridon and al-Sabbaghiya in the countryside of Khan Sheikhoun, leaving many terrorists dead or injured while others fled the area.

Syrian army units carried out artillery and rocket strikes in Kafr Sajneh and al-Naqir, killing a number of terrorists, the agency added on Sunday.

To east of Khan Sheikhoun in al-Tamania area in the southern countryside, Syrian army units carried out a series of concentrated operations targeting terrorists’ positions and supply lines, inflicting heavy losses in personnel and equipment upon them.

