Member of Hezbollah Central Council Sheikh Nabil Qawook stressed that Lebanon is the strongest Arab country in face of the Zionist power, adding that the military formulas imposed by the resistance will keep protecting the country from any Israeli aggression.

Sheikh Qawook noted that Hezbollah managed in 2006 war to defeat the Israeli arrogance, highlighting the importance of the army-people-resistance formula which overthrew the Zionist military superiority.

Delivering a speech during Hezbollah ceremony in Sidon city to mark the 13th anniversary of the divine victory over the Zionist enemy, Sheikh Qawook confirmed that the current economic war on the resistance will also fail, pointing out that the US administration knows that, despite the sanction it imposes on Hezbollah, the resistance enjoys a wide public support in Lebanon.

Source: Al-Manar English Website