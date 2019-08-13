Prime Minister Saad Hariri eulogized Tuesday the late Hussein Fsheikh, the young Lebanese emigrant who lost his life while rescuing others in the rivers of Conakry in Guinea, saying: “Martyr Hussein al-Fsheikh, a Lebanese ambassador for chivalry, nobility and courage, drowned in Conakry as he was rescuing two people from an inevitable death.”

Hariri expressed his sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and to all people of Btormaz in Dinnieh, asking the Lord Almighty to grant them solace to endure his sad loss and to rest his soul in peace in his vast Heavens.

Meanwhile, Lebanese authorities contacted the Guinean government to retrieve the body of Fsheikh.

Source: NNA