Iran’s defense ministry unveiled on Tuesday new types of local-made advanced armored and tactical vehicles.

During a ceremony attended by Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, the domestically made Aras-2 Tactical Vehicle and Ra’d (Thunder) Armored Personnel Carrier, were unveiled.

Speaking at the ceremony, Brigadier General Hatami hailed the features of the Aras-2 Tactical Vehicle, saying it has high mobility in rugged terrains, heavy military gears and weapons installed on it.

He noted that the vehicle has made remarkable improvements with its high mobility in rugged terrains, heavy military gears and weapons installed on it, its high power and torque as well as its power-to-weight ratio.

The Aras-2 Tactical Vehicle was designed and manufactured to meet current needs of the country’s Armed Forces, Hatami said, as quoted by Tasnim news agency.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Source: Iranian media