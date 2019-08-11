Iranian President Hasan Rouhani on Sunday described the measures of the trans-regional powers, including the US in the Persian Gulf as the provocation of insecurity in the region, adding that these moves make the regional challenges more complicated and dangerous.

In a telephone conversation with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, President Rouhani congratulated him as well as the Qatari government and nation on Eid Al-Adha.

He stressed that Iran pays great attention to improving security of the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman.

Maintaining security of the region guarantees the development and people’s benefits, the Iranian president said, as quoted by IRNA news agency.

Noting that the stability and security in the Persian Gulf could be maintained through collaboration of regional states and mutual security measures, Rouhani said that foreign powers’ interference in the region escalate tensions and make the situation complex according to the historical experience.

Rouhani stated, meanwhile, that the Islamic Republic of Iran is interested in pursuing consultation with the neighboring countries to promote peace, stability and regional development.

Sheikh Tamim, for his part, congratulated Rouhani on the occasion, and said that Qatar welcomes the expansion of the relations in all fields.

The Qatari Emir added that alleviating the tensions is influential to the region as well as the world, pointing to Iran’s significant role in the region.

Source: Agencies