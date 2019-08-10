The Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri announced that the cabinet would hold a session at Baabda palace on Saturday at 11 a.m. (local time), knowing that the cabinet has not convened for around six weeks due to the deadlock caused by Qabrshmoun incident.



Hariri’s statement followed a reconciliation meeting which was held on Friday at Baabda palace, in the presence of President of the Republic General Michel Aoun, House Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) leader Walid Jumblatt and MP Talal Arslan.

The prime minister deplored Qabrshmoun incident and stressed that the cabinet will take the necessary decision in light of the investigations done by the military court.

On the other hand, Hariri Read out a statement issued by the Baabda financial meeting, saying conferees agreed on a set of basic steps to be implemented in the next stage aimed at activating economy and strengthening public finances.

Hariri added that conferees expressed satisfaction with the easing of the political climate and reconciliation.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA