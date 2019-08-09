Hezbollah offered deep condolences to the “brotherly people of Yemen and their honorable leadership as well as the leader Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi on the martyrdom of the Ansarullah commander Sayyed Ibrahim Badreddine Al-Houthi who joined the martyrs and the righteous.

Hezbollah considered that the martyrdom of the commanders in Yemen indicates the Yemenis’ victory and represents a live proof of the sincerity of their leadership and mujahidin.

In a statement issued on Friday, Hezbollah strongly condemned that criminal operation as well as all the mass killings, massacres and destruction in Yemen, reiterating call for the immediate halt of the oppressive aggression which serves the interests of only the Zionist enemy and the conspirers against the Umma.

Expressing solidarity and sympathy with the martyr’s family and the beloved Yemen, Hezbollah maintained that the martyrs’ blood will boost the oppressed Yemenis’ insistence on continuing defending themselves till achieving victory which has become imminent, if God wills.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)