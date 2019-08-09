Yemeni armed forces announced on Thursday that they have conducted two drone strikes on an airport in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Asir province.

Yemeni armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced the attacks, stressing they were in response to “crimes committed by the Saudi-led aggression powers and siege imposed against Yemeni people.”

In the first attack, Yemeni drone Qasif-2K targeted the control tower in Abha International Airport, according to Saree.

The second attack hit a number of strategic targets in the airport, the spokesman added.

Saree said that Abha International Airport was out of service following the strike, stressing that the drones accurately hit their targets.

“Targeting Abha airport is in retaliation for the continuous crimes committed by Saudi-led coalition against our people,” the spokesman noted.

He reiterated, meanwhile, a call for Saudi civilians to keep away from Saudi military targets, stressing that such sites are “no longer secure”.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website