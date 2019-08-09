The Russian and Indian armed forces will practice destroying militant groups during a joint military exercise called Indra-2019, an official statement by the Russian Army said.

“The ground forces group plans to work out several missions: reconnaissance and search operations, neutralisation of leaders of simulated rebel movements, and an airborne assault”, according to Russia’s Eastern Military District.

The combined force will block an area taken by the manoeuvre enemy, securing humanitarian routes and will neutralise “the militant groups”.

Moscow and New Delhi have carried out massive joint exercies for several years now, with the latest drills organised in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in 2018. These exercises reportedly involved 14 T-90 tanks, 14 BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, and at least 500 troops on the Russian side.

Source: Sputnik