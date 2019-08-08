The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) warned that the outbreak of a new war will wipe out the Zionist entity.

In comments during a visit to Iran’s western border areas on Wednesday, Major General Hossein Salami said enemies of Iran have been exhausted by the Islamic Republic’s military might, and that they “have reached the end of the line both strategically and tactically”.

“A power has been shaped in Syria, Lebanon, Palestine and elsewhere,” Salami said, referring to the Axis of Resistance.

“The enemy is mindful that any new war may pose a full-blown threat against the Zionist regime and put it in the path to an irreversible collapse,” the Iranian commander stressed, as quoted by Iranian media.

“A number of US allies in the region were encouraging the US to wage a war (on Iran), but they realized that a war with Iran would threaten their political systems, so they remained silent,” Salami added.

The commander meanwhile, voice confidence that the “Zionists, along with their regional allies, are not interested in a war (against Iran), because they know that the geography of such war would be broad, and they know the result (in advance).”

He praised Hezbollah, noting that the Lebanese resistance movement has gained such power and experience that is sufficient to inflict a resounding defeat on the Zionist entity.

In comments in April 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the US is aware of the crushing response it will have to face in case of taking military action against Iran.

Later in July, Imam Khamenei echoed Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s promise of victory in any new war, stressing: “Sayyed Nastallah’s saying that he will pray in Al-Quds represent a glimpse of hope that will come true.”

Imam Khamenei was referring to remarks made by Sayyed Nasrallah during interview with Al-Manar.

Source: Iranian media