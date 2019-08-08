Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman condemned the Bahraini government’s moves against Tehran, including its recent hosting of an anti-Iran summit on maritime security.

In a statement on Thursday, Abbas Mousavi denounced the Bahraini government’s anti-Iran measures, including holding suspicious and provocative meetings as well as the leveling accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran in a recent statements issued by Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry.

The spokesperson said such meetings are attempts to disrupt stability and security and pave the way for interference in the Persian Gulf region by trans-regional powers and the Zionist regime of Israel.

Mousavi also urged the Bahraini officials to stop their injudicious moves and adopt a constructive approach rather than paving the way for the realization of common enemies’ demands and schemes.

He said security in every regional country is closely intertwined with that of others in the region.

“It would not be possible for some (countries) to enjoy security by compromising the security of others,” Mousavi noted.

“Regional countries are expected to ward off tension-provoking foreign interference in the region with prudence and far-sightedness,” he concluded, according to the Foreign Ministry’s official website.

His comments came after Bahrain hosted a meeting on maritime security in the Persian Gulf to address what it called Iran’s targeting of international maritime navigation in the region.

Source: Mehr News Agency