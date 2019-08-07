The European Union called on ‘Israel’ to halt West Bank settlement activity after the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria on Monday and Tuesday advanced plans for 2,304 new settler homes.

“All settlement activity is illegal under international law. It erodes the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for a lasting peace.”

“The EU expects the Israeli authorities to fully meet their obligations as an occupying power under International Humanitarian Law, and to cease the policy of settlement construction and expansion, of designating land for exclusive Israeli use, and of denying Palestinian development,” the EU said.

