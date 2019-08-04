Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander, Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari has stressed in a statement on Sunday that the Iranian military has achieved peak efficiency, and can now “respond to any threat most firmly in the shortest possible time”.

The statement comes amid escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf following the downing of an American reconnaissance drone over the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian air defenses in June.

“The Army Ground Force, like other Armed Forces, is at the height of readiness and if any threat emerges, it will nip it in the bud”, the commander said.

His statements come amid growing tensions between Iran and the US.