Multiple people have been reported killed and at least 22 injured in a shooting at a shopping center in the southern US border city of El Paso, Texas, with authorities saying that three suspects were in custody.

The Saturday afternoon shooting came amid conflicting reports by local law enforcement authorities and media outlets regarding the number of victims and the suspects caught by police.

This is while El Paso Police Sgt. Enrique Castillo declared in a press briefing that authorities do not believe there is an ongoing threat, after the city’s Mayor Dee Margo stated in a televised interview that three suspected gunmen were in police custody.

Castillo had earlier announced that only one person was captured by police after officers responded to an active shooter in the area of the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso amid reports that multiple victims were injured at Walmart department store.

Police authorities also stated earlier that they had received reports of multiple shooters and were “conducting (a) search of a very large area.”