Yemeni forces fired on Saturday ballistic missile on a newly established Saudi camp near Najran, inflicting heavy losses upon Saudi-led mercenaries.

Yemeni armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the revolutionary forces fired Badr F ballistic missile on a newly established camp south of Saqam, an area facing Saudi border region of Najran, Al-Massirah TV channel reported.

The missile accurately hit its target, killing or injuring dozens of Saudi-led forces and causing a state of confusion upon them, Saree said.

The spokesman meanwhile, said the missile launch was part of an anticipated operation, noting that the Saudi-led forces were planning to attack Yemeni posts at the border area between Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

Yemeni forces have been in the last few weeks stepping up missile and drone attacks against Saudi military targets, mainly airports where warplanes have been launched to carry out strikes against the Arab impoverished country.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Massirah