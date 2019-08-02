Syrian military source announced on Thursday Damascus’ agreement on a cease-fire in the de-escalation zone of Idlib in case of implementing the deal reached on the issue in Sochi.

“A cease-fire will go into effect in case Sochi agreement is implemented,” SANA news agency quoted the military source as saying.

“The agreement stipulates terrorists to retreat nearly 20 km in depth from the line of the de-escalation zone of Idlib and to withdraw the heavy and medium weapons,” the source added, according to SANA.

Source: Agencies