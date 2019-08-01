Israeli military forces have shot dead a Palestinian man in Gaza, claiming that he was crossing the border fence separating the besieged coastal enclave and the occupied territories,

The Israeli army also said that an officer and two soldiers were slightly injured in the exchange of gunfire early on Thursday.

No further detail was immediately available about the victim.

During the incident, the military claimed, an Israeli tank targeted a post belonging to the Palestinian Hamas movement. There was no immediate comment from Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians had earlier reported heavy fighting near Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

On Friday, Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian during weekly anti-occupation protests at the Gaza border.

Gaza health officials reported that Al Karra was killed during the protests which saw thousands of Palestinian gathered along the frontier with the occupied territories, with 40 others wounded throughout the day.

The rallies have been held every week since March 30 last year. The Palestinians demand the right to return of those driven out of their homeland by Israeli aggression.

Israeli troops have killed at least 305 Palestinians since the beginning of the rallies and wounded nearly 18,000 others, according to the Gazan Health Ministry.

In March, a United Nations (UN) fact-finding mission found that Israeli forces committed rights violations during their crackdown against the Palestinian protesters in Gaza that may amount to war crimes.

Source: Agecnies