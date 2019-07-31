Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei reacted to the Bahraini regime’s recent killing of two young activists and said the “justice-seeking nations” will emerge victorious in the face of tyrants.

“Oppression will not last long and the decision and will of the justice-seeking nations will eventually emerge victorious,” the Twitter account of the Leader’s office stated on Wednesday.

Bahrain last week executed three people convicted in two separate cases. Human rights groups had been warning against the execution of two men, Ali Mohamed Hakeem al-Arab and Ahmed Isa Ahmed Isa al-Malali.

Malali and Arab were convicted in a mass trial involving 60 people in January 2018.

A last-minute appeal to stop their imminent execution was also issued by the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, Agnès Callamard, who said in a statement the men were allegedly tortured, prevented from attending their trial and sentenced to death in absentia.

Bahrain, a close ally of the US in the Persian Gulf region, has been witnessing almost daily protests against the ruling Al Khalifa dynasty since early 2011, with Manama using heavy-handed measures in an attempt to crush the demonstrations.

Scores of Bahrainis have been killed and hundreds of others injured and arrested in the ongoing crackdown on the peaceful demonstrations.

Amnesty International and many other international rights organizations have frequently censured the Bahraini regime for the rampant human rights abuses against opposition groups and anti-regime protesters.

Since 1980s, the ruling Al Khalifa regime has been trying to change the Kingdom’s demographic structure which largely consists of Shiites.

Source: Tasnim News Agency