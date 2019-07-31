Yemeni forces repelled a wide-scale attack by Saudi-led mercenaries in Al-Dayer region, west of Asir.

Yemeni armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that the Yemeni forces managed to capture more than forty Saudi-led mercenaries in a successful luring operation.

Dozens of other mercenaries were killed or injured in the battles which took place in Asir, Saree said on Tuesday, as quoted by Al-Massira TV channel.

He added that a number of vehicles belonging to mercenaries were destroyed, noting that the Saudi warplanes tried to cover the forces on ground but failed to change the course of the battle.

Saree meanwhile, hailed Yemeni forces, allied with Yemeni tribesmen, for their ‘heroic stand’ against the Saudi-led aggression.

Earlier on Monday, Yemeni forces staged drone attack against King Khaled airbase in Asir’s Khamis Mushait. The attack was in response to continuous aggression by the Saudi-led aggression.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Massirah