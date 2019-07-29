The US military is training up to 2,700 militants from different groups at the al-Tanf base in Syria, Head of the Russian General Staff’s Main Operational Department Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoi said at a Defense Ministry briefing on Monday.

“Within the 55-km zone around al-Tanf, US instructors are training a large armed formation, Magavir al-Saura, and some small militant groups for the so-called Army of Arab Tribes. The militants’ total numerical strength is 2,700 men,” the Russian general said, providing footage obtained from drones.

A part of the militants trained at the al-Tanf base is being airlifted by US combat helicopters beyond the Euphrates, the Russian general added.

“The most trained saboteurs are being delivered to the territories controlled by the government troops to destabilize the situation and prevent the strengthening of the Syrian government’s positions there,” Rudskoi commented.

Russia’s General Staff added that US private military companies are plundering Syrian oil facilities under the cover of the coalition’s aircraft.

Source: TASS Russian News Agency