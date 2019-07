A circulated video shows Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issuing a warning to a British warship during the IRGC’s seizure of the UK-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero earlier this month.

“This is the IRGC Navy patrol boat, don’t put your life to danger. The tanker […] is under my control. You are ordered to not interfere in my operation”, an Iranian operator is heard in the video published by the Iranian news agency Tasnim on its Twitter page.

Source: Al-Manar English Website