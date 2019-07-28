Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the party’s victory over the Israeli enemy in 2006 had changed the geopolitical formulas in the Middle East, pointing out that the resistance path had attracted a great number of the free people who insist on regaining rights independently.

Domestically, sheikh Qassem considered that corruption and dereliction are worse than the deteriorating economic situation, reiterating that Hezbollah will keep supporting the soci-economic rights of all the Lebanese.

Source: Al-Manar English Website