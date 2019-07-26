Turkey has completely received its first shipment of Russian S-400 air defense systems and is getting ready for the second batch, setting the stage for a potential new showdown with the United States.

The first batch was delivered even after repeated US calls on Turkey to cancel the deal or face punishment.

Russia and Turkey finalized an agreement on the delivery of the advanced defense systems in December 2017.

The latest developments come amid Washington’s threat that Turkey will be subjected to sanctions when the Russian air defense missile systems are actually delivered to its NATO ally.

Turkey and the US have been at loggerheads over the systems, which Washington claims are not compatible with the defenses of the NATO military alliance and could compromise F-35 fighter jets, being delivered to Ankara and built with Turkish help.