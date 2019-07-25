More than 50 people have been killed in a wave of attacks across three Afghan provinces, including the capital, Kabul.

Three blasts in eastern Kabul on July 25 left at least 10 dead, including five women while 41 others were wounded, Ministry of Public Health spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said.

The first explosion involved a suicide bomber on a motorcycle who blew himself up next to a bus belonging to the Ministry of Mines, according to Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

A second explosion took place in the same area while a third explosion triggered by a car bomb took place further east, Rahimi said.

