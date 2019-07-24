Some Sudanese forces have partially withdrawn from areas they were deployed in Yemen, according to a military source.

Anadolu Agency mentioned that the Sudanese forces participating in the West Coast military front, withdrew from three areas they were deployed in, without giving any names.

The withdrawal of the Sudanese forces came after an earlier and partial withdrawal of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) forces from the same areas.

Sudan has been involved in the Saudi-led war on Yemen which began in March 2015.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Anadolu news agency