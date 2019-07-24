Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani rejected the notion of any possible negotiation between the country and the US administration and said any talks with someone who always reneges on his promises would be absurd and a sign of frustration.

Speaking at a meeting with the chairman and members of the parliament’s Economic Commission in Tehran on Wednesday, Shamkhani hailed the valuable achievements of Iran’s strategy of resistance, highlighting the ineffectiveness of US sanctions and its suggestions for “unconditional” talks with the Islamic Republic.

“Today, the enemy is well aware of its inability and failure to enforce its pressure-negotiation policy and (the fact that) there is no other way than to fully fulfill its obligations and to ensure the rights of the Iranian nation…,” he said.

The Iranian top security official further described negotiation with someone who does not comply with any of his obligations, as “absurdity and a sign of weakness and frustration”.

“Today, with the resistance of the Iranian people, our enemies have come to the conclusion that one cannot force the Iranian nation to accept humiliation…,” Shamkhani stated.

The remarks came against the backdrop of increased tensions between Iran and the US with Washington imposing new sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

The US has ratcheted up pressure on Iran since last year after unilaterally withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Since then, the administration of US President Donald Trump is trying to reduce Iran’s oil exports to “zero,” and has sent an aircraft carrier strike group, a bomber squad, an amphibious assault ship, and a Patriot missile battery to the Middle East to try to stack up pressure on Tehran.

Iranian officials, however, have dismissed such moves as psychological warfare, saying the country has its own ways of circumventing the American bans and selling crude oil.

Source: Tasnim News Agency