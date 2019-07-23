Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said on Tuesday that fabricated plans opposing the cause and demands of the Palestinian people are doomed to failure.

Shamkhani made the remarks in a meeting with Saleh al-Arouri, deputy leader of Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas.

Shamkhani said that the plot known as the Deal of the Century is a failed plan that cannot come true.

Reaffirming Iran’s support for the Palestinian resistance, he said, “Backing Palestine’s cause is a principle of the Islamic Revolution which will last until the full victory of resistance movement over the occupation forces.”

He added that some Arab states have attempted to divide the resistance movement and the main supporters of Palestine through various pledges.

“But it turned out that their rulers are in contact with the Zionist enemy, and are receiving the Israeli military advisors for killing Muslims,” Shamkhani added.

The Palestinian official, for his part, said that they as representative of resistance movement of Palestine and Hamas will consider themselves in the front-line of supporting Iran, and regard any hostile move against Iran as being made against Palestine and resistance movement.

Arouri said that consultations with Iranian officials on the current developments in Palestine and resistance movement are on the agenda of the visit to Tehran.

A high-ranking delegation representing Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Tehran on Saturday. Hamas Political Bureau members, Musa Abu Marzouk and Hessam Badran, are accompanying Arouri.

The delegation met with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

Source: IRNA