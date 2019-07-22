In an new sign of normalization of ties, Israeli Foreign Ministry said Sunday the occupying entity will this week host six journalists from Arab countries including, for the first time, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

The visit comes as the Zionist entity seeks to improve ties with Gulf Arab countries, with which it has no formal diplomatic relations.

Those states have warmed of late, largely due to common concerns over Iran.

The journalists will visit Al-Quds’ Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, parliament and holy sites, among others, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said it had “the aim of exposing the journalists – some of whom come from countries that do not have diplomatic relations with Israel – to Israeli positions on diplomatic and geopolitical issues.”

The ministry said Jordan is also participating.

On Thursday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that he had met his Bahraini counterpart publicly for the first time during a visit to Washington last week.

Katz also recently visited Abu Dhabi for a UN climate conference, where he met United Nations chief Antonio Guterres and an unnamed “high ranking UAE official.”

In late June, group of Israeli journalists attended the US-led economic conference on a so-called Israeli-Palestinian ‘peace’ in Bahrain.

