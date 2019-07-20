Yemeni Air Force, on Saturday, carried out several drone attacks on the King Khalid air base in Khamis Mushait, Asir.

The spokesman of the Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Sarea said in a brief statement that the Air Force carried out several operations targeted radar and important military sites at the air base using Qasif-2K combat drones.

“The drone strikes had accurately hit the targets,” he added.

He stressed that the attack came in response to the crimes committed by the US-Saudi aggression on Yemen and the military alliance’s continued siege on the country, where the aggression has launched 25 air raids during the last 12 hours.

On Wednesday, the Yemeni Air Force carried out a broad operation targeted important military sites at the Saudi Arabia’s Jizan airport using Qasif-K2 combat drones.

On Tuesday, the Yemeni Air Force carried out a similar drone attack on the Jizan airport and another two raids on King Khalid air base in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Asir Province.

Brigadier Sarea said on Tuesday evening that the drones struck hangars in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan airport with precision, noting that the structures were used to house unmanned aerial vehicles operated by the US-Saudi military aggression against Yemen.

Sarea underlined that the operation led to the disruption of air traffic at the airport, reinterring that the drone strikes were in line with the legitimate response to the continued Saudi-led alliance’s crimes and aggression against Yemen, and its blockade of the conflict-ridden Arab country.

Later, Yemeni Air Force also targeted King Khalid Air Base near the southwestern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, which lies 884 kilometers (549 miles) south of the capital Riyadh, using Qasef-2K drones. Sensitive military positions were destroyed during the air raid.

“Drones and missile operations will continue, and will expand … in a manner that is not expected by the Saudi regime as long as it continues its aggression, siege and contempt,” Sarea said.

Yemeni Air Force Conducts Fresh Attack on King Khalid Air Base, Asir

Yemeni Air Force, on Saturday, carried out several drone attacks on the King Khalid air base in Khamis Mushait, Asir.

The spokesman of the Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Sarea said in a brief statement that the Air Force carried out several operations targeted radar and important military sites at the air base using Qasif-2K combat drones.

“The drone strikes had accurately hit the targets,” he added.

He stressed that the attack came in response to the crimes committed by the US-Saudi aggression on Yemen and the military alliance’s continued siege on the country, where the aggression has launched 25 air raids during the last 12 hours.

On Wednesday, the Yemeni Air Force carried out a broad operation targeted important military sites at the Saudi Arabia’s Jizan airport using Qasif-K2 combat drones.

On Tuesday, the Yemeni Air Force carried out a similar drone attack on the Jizan airport and another two raids on King Khalid air base in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Asir Province.

Brigadier Sarea said on Tuesday evening that the drones struck hangars in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan airport with precision, noting that the structures were used to house unmanned aerial vehicles operated by the US-Saudi military aggression against Yemen.

Sarea underlined that the operation led to the disruption of air traffic at the airport, reinterring that the drone strikes were in line with the legitimate response to the continued Saudi-led alliance’s crimes and aggression against Yemen, and its blockade of the conflict-ridden Arab country.

Later, Yemeni Air Force also targeted King Khalid Air Base near the southwestern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, which lies 884 kilometers (549 miles) south of the capital Riyadh, using Qasef-2K drones. Sensitive military positions were destroyed during the air raid.

“Drones and missile operations will continue, and will expand … in a manner that is not expected by the Saudi regime as long as it continues its aggression, siege and contempt,” Sarea said.

Source: Al-Masirah