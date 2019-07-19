President Donald Trump’s xenophobic tweets “go against what makes America great”, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday, as she voiced solidarity with four minority Democratic congresswomen attacked by the US leader.

“I firmly distance myself from (the attacks) and I feel solidarity towards” the attacked women, she said, adding that in her view, “the strength of America lies in that people from different (origins) contributed to what makes the country great”.

“People of very different nationalities have contributed to the strength of the American people, so these are … comments that very much run counter to this firm impression that I have,” said Merkel. “This is something that contradicts the strength of America.”

Source: AFP