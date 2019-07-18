Russian President Vladimir Putin and French leader Emmanuel Macron agreed Thursday on the need to “consolidate efforts” to save the Iran nuclear deal following months of soaring tensions, the Kremlin said.

In a phone call, Putin and Macron agreed the Iran deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was an “important factor in ensuring security in the Middle East and maintaining non-proliferation regime,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

“Both sides stressed the advisability of consolidating efforts of all countries that are interested in preserving the Comprehensive Plan,” it added.

Source: AFP