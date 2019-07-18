Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has slammed Washington for its sanctions against Iran. He stated that the “economic war” against civilians “amounts to terrorism”.

Zarif also commented on the US restrictions on Iranian diplomats and their families living in New York, calling them “basically inhuman”.

“It is certainly not a friendly action. It puts the members of the mission and their families under basically inhuman conditions. But for me it’s fine because I don’t have any work anywhere other than the three buildings”, he told reporters.

The United States imposed unilateral sanctions on Tehran last year after withdrawing from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal. Since then, Washington has imposed several rounds of sanctions on the Middle Eastern country. In the meantime, Tehran stated that it has exceeded the limits on the volume of low-enriched uranium and on the enrichment grade set by the agreement.

Source: Sputnik