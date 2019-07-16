At least 15 civilians have reportedly been killed in an airstrike by the US-led coalition purportedly fighting the terrorist ISIL group on a residential area in Syria’s eastern province of Deir Ezzor.

The media outlet al-Araby al-Jadeed, citing a militant source, reported on Tuesday that the coalition warplanes pounded a house in the village of Takihi near Basirah Town in the early hours of the day, claiming that the an ISIL commander, identified as Hassan Ebrahim, was hiding in the house.

The strike destroyed several nearby houses either fully or partially, leaving 15 civilians dead and an unspecified number of others wounded.

The report further said that the strike, which purportedly killed Ebrahim, was conducted after the he allegedly refused to surrender himself to the US-supported Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and engaged in an exchange of fire with them.

It added that at least one SDF member was killed and two others were wounded in the shooting.