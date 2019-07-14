Iran’s Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi warned that Iran’s reaction to any military attack would not be confined to defense alone and will draw a devastating strike.

Addressing a military ceremony in Iran’s northwestern city of Tabriz on Sunday, Major General Mousavi stressed the need for growing combat readiness in order to boost the country’s offense power after an initial defense in case of foreign attacks.

“We have not been and will not be the first side to start a war, however, we do not rely only upon defense (if Iran comes under attack),” the commander said.

“Initially, we would start with defense at the launch of an attack from the enemy, but our offense power and our capability to deal blows after the start of the attack by the aggressors would be devastating and make them regret (their move),” he underscored, as quoted by Tasnim news agency.

The general also noted that Iran’s military power has grown remarkably in comparison to the years of Iraqi imposed war in the 1980s, stressing that the Iranian Army will vigorously protect the Iranian nation and its causes.

Iranian military and political officials have repeatedly warned the enemies against the dire consequences of a military action against the Islamic Republic.

Source: Iranian media