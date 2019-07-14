Head of Yemen’s national delegation, Mohammad Abdul Salam stressed that states which have been launching brutal aggression against the Arab impoverished country are in ‘dire need for help.’

In a post on his Twitter account on Saturday, the Yemeni official lashed out at mercenaries belonging to the Saudi-led coalition.

“Yemen is subjected to a clear foreign aggression that makes the mercenaries away from any leading role as they seek.”

He added that these mercenaries are no but puppets ordered to comply with orders set by the aggression powers.

Abdul Salam described the mercenaries as idiots since they call on aggression powers to support them while these powers “are themselves in dire need for help to get out of this quagmire.”

Source: Twitter