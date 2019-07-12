Head of Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc MP Hajj Mohammad Raad stressed that Hezbollah does not mind the US sanctions, adding that they are completely futile.

MP Raad emphasized that the US, which invades countries, does not take into consideration the popular representation of the parliamentarians it sanctions.

The US Treasury placed Tuesday two Hezbollah members of Lebanon’s parliament on its sanctions blacklist on Tuesday — the first time Washington has taken aim at the party’s elected politicians.

The Treasury named the head of the Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc Hajj Mohammad Raad and MP Amin Sherri to a ‘terror-related’ blacklist, claiming that Hezbollah uses its parliamentary power to advance its alleged ‘violent’ activities.

Also placed on the blacklist was Hajj Wafiq Safa, Hezbollah top security official.

Source: Al-Manar English Website