The UK is to increase its military presence in the Gulf by sending a second warship to the region.

HMS Duncan, a Type 45 Destroyer, will sail to the Gulf in the coming days after recently completing NATO exercises in the Black Sea, and is expected in the region shortly.

Duncan will operate alongside the Royal Navy frigate HMS Montrose, and US allies in the Gulf, but she will not be part of an international maritime coalition proposed by Washington.

The UK Ministry of Defense would not comment on the deployment, but it is understood that Duncan was always due to travel to the region to give some relief to HMS Montrose.

However, her deployment has been brought forward as a result of the deepening ‘crisis with Iran’, according to Skynews Website.

