The Syrian Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Walid al-Moallem, on Wednesday received UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting focused on forming a committee for discussing the Constitution and the procedures of its work as the viewpoints were consistent as the two sides consider the constitutional process as a Syrian affair and the Syrians are the only side to lead this process and determine the future of their country without any foreign interference and in accordance to their interest.

The two sides also stressed the importance of the constant coordination as to guarantee making the UN Special Envoy’s mission a success with regards to facilitating the intra-Syrian dialogue and the work of the commission in a way that helps restoring stability and security to the whole country and preserving its territorial integrity.

The talks were held in a positive and constructive atmosphere as a considerable advance was achieved and the reach of an agreement on the committee for discussing the constitution formation is close.

In a statement to journalists, Pedersen considered talks with Minister al-Moallem as “good” and he pointed out that there is a considerable advance in the talks but there is still more to be discussed.

Source: SANA