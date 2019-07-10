Head of the Higher Shiite Islamic Council, Sheikh Abdul Amir Qabalan, stressed that the US sanctions against Hezbollah is an aggression on Lebanon as a whole, calling on all the Lebanese to support their Resistance against all attempts to target its iconic leaders.

Sheikh Qabalan added that those sanctions violate Lebanon’s sovereignty and democracy as they target members of the parliament who have been elected by the Lebanese people.

His eminence also called on the US Treasury to undo its decision which does not serve the mutual ties between Lebanon and the United States.

The US Treasury placed two Hezbollah members of Lebanon’s parliament on its sanctions blacklist on Tuesday — the first time Washington has taken aim at the party’s elected politicians.

Source: Al-Manar English Website