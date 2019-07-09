The Yemeni army and popular committees managed on Tuesday to strike the Saudi-led mercenaries in Jizan and Asir, killing scores of them.

The Yemeni forces fired a Zelzal missile at the Saudi-led mercenaries’ gatherings in Jizan and destroyed one of their military vehicles in Asir.

The Yemeni military spokesman announced a new domestically-developed missile, Quds, revealing that it is a winged cruise missile that can hit its targets accurately.

Yemeni Army and Popular Committees have accelerated missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent weeks in retaliation for the aggression on Yemen, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website