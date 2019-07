Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is scheduled to appear in an interview with Al-Manar TV on Friday, July 12, at 09:30 p.m. (Local Timing), tackling the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.

July 12 marks the 13th anniversary of the beginning of the 33-day Israeli war on Lebanon whose resistance group, Hezbollah, managed to defeat the Zionist enemy by preventing it from achieving any of its targets.

Source: Al-Manar English Website