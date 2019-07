Lebanese Army Intelligence Directorate arrested in the locality of Al Sharwaneh-Bekaa, Saudi Ghanem Ghanem Al Shumari, for links to the Saudi national Humaid Al Ruwaili, who was arrested on 26/5/2019 at Rafic Hariri International Airport for smuggling 30 kilograms of Captagon pills (134,000 tablets), army command said in a communiqué on Monday.

Investigation was launched under the supervision of the concerned judiciary.

Source: NNA