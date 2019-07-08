The Syrian Army units retaliated to attacks launched by terrorists in the countryside of Hama and Idlib through conducting intensive bombardments against positions of Nusra Front terrorist organization and the affiliated groups.

Terrorist groups frequently fire rocket shells on the civilians and their properties and the public properties in the safe villages and towns in Hama countryside as the latest attack was launched on Monday morning according to SANA reporter in Hama.

The reporter said that a number of rocket shells fired by Nusra terrorists fell on the villages of al-Azizyia and al-Hamamyat causing material damages.

The reporter added that army units conducted intensive bombardments against positions of the terrorist groups from Nusra terrorist organization in the direction of Jabin, Tal Malah, al-Hwaija and Kafr Zita town in Hama northern countryside.

He added that a number of the terrorists’ fortified positions and rocket launch pads were destroyed in the bombardments.

The reporter indicated that army also targeted positions and fortifications of terrorist groups in the surroundings of Khan Sheikhoun to the south of Idlib with a barrage of rockets as a number of their fortifications and vehicles were destroyed.

Source: SANA