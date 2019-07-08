The United Arab Emirates announced Monday it was reducing the number of troops in Yemen and shifting from a military strategy to a peace plan.

“We do have troop levels that are down for reasons that are strategic in (the Red Sea city of) Hodeida and reasons that are tactical” in other parts of the country, a senior UAE official told reporters.

“It is very much to do with moving from what I would call a military first strategy to a peace first strategy, and this is I think what we are doing.”

Source: AFP