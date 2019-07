Member of Hezbollah politburo Hasan Hoballah received a Palestinian delegation representing the leaderships of ‘Usbat al-Ansar’ movement and the Jihadi Islamic Movement.

The meeting discussed the means of frustrating the ‘Deal of the Century’ plot and supporting the Palestinians against the Israeli aggression.

The conferees also called on the Arab and Islamic Umma to boycott the Zionist enemy and reject the normalization of ties with it.

Source: Al-Manar English Website