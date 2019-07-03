Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said the Islamic Republic’s deterrence power has reached such a high level that has dismayed the enemies and has made them afraid of taking any military action.

In an address to a meeting of IRGC personnel on Wednesday, General Salami said Iran’s growing power has blocked the way for any hostile military action against the country, Tasnim news agency reported.

Dismissing concerns that the refusal to hold negotiations with the US would lead to a war, the general said Iran dismantled the components of the enemy’s power and policies in such a way that the adversaries are afraid of even thinking about a war against Iran.

“In the current circumstances, this is the enemies that are worried about the outbreak of a war, and these concerns are obvious in their physical and tactical behavior,” he added.

The top commander also stressed the need for devising formulas for defeating the enemy’s scenarios, adding that Iran’s great deterrence power has neutralized the US psychological warfare.

Source: Iranian media