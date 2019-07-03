Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution IN Iran, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday underlined political aspect of Hajj pilgrimage, saying that the Islamic ritual is an opportunity to develop Muslim solidarity to defend the oppressed including the Palestinian nation.

At a meeting held on Wednesday morning with officials in charge of Hajj affairs, the Leader said it is a political work to defend and support the Palestinian nation and the oppressed people including the Yemeni people.

“It will be meaningless if anyone says that Hajj should not be politicized,” the Supreme Leader was quoted by Iranian official news agency, IRNA, as saying.

“Defending of the oppressed is peremptory and Disavowal of Pagans ceremony is a duty,” said the Leader stressing that all these issues belong to the religion [and should be obeyed.]

“So, when some are trying to prevent such political works, they are following anti-religion policies,” his eminence added.

The Leader described the Hajj congregation as a show of obedience and modesty.

“Hajj is a social factor of unity, brotherhood and sincerity.”

Source: Iranian media