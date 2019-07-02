The speaker of Algeria’s lower house of parliament resigned Tuesday, an official told AFP, following calls for him to quit by demonstrators.

“Mouad Bouchareb resigned this morning from his post as speaker of the lower chamber,” said Abdelhamid Si Affif, president of parliament’s foreign affairs commission.

Bouchareb, the former head of the ruling National Liberation Front (FLN) parliamentary group, was elected to the post in October 2018.

No reason was given for his decision to quit, which led to the cancellation of Tuesday’s planned closing session of the lower house.

Source: AFP