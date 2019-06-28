US Special Representative on Iran Brian Hook has pledged to slap sanctions on any imports of Iranian crude oil.

He warned that Washington would tighten sanctions on the Islamic Republic “until it decides to be a normal state”.

He also vowed that the US would “take a look” at media reports about Iranian crude being delivered to China. According to Hook, the US is considering denying Iran 50 billion dollars in oil revenues.

The move comes after the US imposed new sanctions on Iran last week, citing the Islamic Republic’s “hostile conduct”. The sanctions specifically targeted Iran’s Supreme Leader Imam sayyed Ali Khamenei and those “close to him” in a bid to cut them off from any financial sources, as well as eight senior members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps

The remarks come after The Washington Times quoted data that it claimed was from TankersTrackers.com. as saying that the Iranian oil tanker Salina docked at China’s Jinxi Refining and Chemical Complex near Beijing this week, apparently defying US sanctions on Tehran’s exports. There was no immediate word on the report from Chinese officials.

Source: Sputnik