“Loyalty to Resistance” bloc on Thursday held its periodic meeting at its headquarters in Haret Hreik, under the chairmanship of bloc head, MP Mohammed Raad.

The bloc discussed most recent developments in Lebanon and the broad region.

In a statement issued in the wake of the meeting, the bloc renewed its condemnation of the “Deal of the Century and all summits and workshops held to promote and advance this Deal, which shall fail, as the bloc said, to terminate the right of the Palestinian people to return to their country and decide their fate.

The bloc said that all countries, parties and institutions that contribute to the promotion of the “deal of the century” are an effective partner in defying the Charter of the United Nations, denying the right of the Palestinian people and consecrating the legitimacy of the Zionist occupation of Palestine and the arrangements for the systematic refugee resettlement that will be mainly entail Lebanon.

As such, the bloc called on the Lebanese government to adopt a clear political stance condemning the Deal of the Century and refusing to participate in it while warning against the repercussions of its dangers on its security and stability.

The bloc said all the Lebanese are concerned with condemning this conspiratorial deal.

Hezbollah parliamentary bloc also denounced the US sanctions on Iran, considering that this would turn people more convinced of the injustice adopted in dealing with the Islamic Republic.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA